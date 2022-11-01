The Turkish Television Series 1001 Nights Hindi Version Will Feature Aditi Sharma

The Hindi adaptation of the internationally acclaimed Turkish television series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece), which has been translated into more than 50 nations, will be made by Sony Entertainment. The show, telecast on Sony TV, stars Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan as the main characters.

Aditi Sharma, who has collaborated with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and has portrayed some cherished characters in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is ready to make a comeback on television.

Sony Entertainment Television presents Katha Ankahee, the Hindi adaptation of the internationally popular Turkish series 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece), which has been adopted in over 50 countries. Katha Ankahee brings forth another captivating story. Aditi Sharma will play the lead female role in the Hindi remake of the programme, with Adnan Khan playing the lead male role, as was previously announced.

The information was confirmed by a source close to the show, who added, “With its captivating narrative and characters, the show will tug at your heartstrings just like the remarkable impression it etched in the hearts of millions across the world.” The show’s tagline is “Inki kahaani mein hai kasak nafrat ki, ya kashish Pyaar ki?” Jaaniye’.