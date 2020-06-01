Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram to announce that he will be exposing a big Bollywood celebrity today. In his post he had written, “Kal bohot bada dhamaka hone wala hai. Humare Bollywood ka jana mana chehra usko be nakaab karne wala hu. Kal uske khilaf FIR karne wala hu. Uska naam kal morning main sab ko bata dunga. Ab pahele apne desh ke gaddaro ko saaf karna hai. Jai Hindi.”

And now, he has revealed that it’s Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who also own popular OTT platform AltBalaji. Here is the copy of the police complaint in which Bhau has raised objection over Ekta’s web series, XXX. Here’s the copy of the complaint:

In an interview with SpotboyE, Hindustani Bhau spoke about his action. He said, “I will not tolerate anyone who speaks or does anything wrong against my country, anti national people like Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are promoting sexual activities in public and corrupting the mind of youth and families. They have further stooped by targeting our Indian military, their uniform and defaming it’s national emblem. I have time and again taken every possible action against such criminal and ill-minded people, the concerned investigation officer has assured me of strict action against the culprits.”

His lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan also spoke about it. He said, “I got intimated by my client about the illicit content shown against the Indian military, their uniform, National emblem and colonel tag of our army, they have been shown with utter disrespect and disregard in a highly sexual activity which has hurt the sentiments of the military and all our country people. I immediately did a research and accordingly a Complaint has been filed today in the Khar police station against both the accused- Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor for disrespecting our country and it’s honour.”

In one of the scenes, on-screen character Aaditi Kohli as Pam and Ribbu Mehra were indicated making out when Aaditi’s better half, a military faculty, goes out on the job and she calls Ribu home and makes him wear his uniform. Hindustani Bhau has brought up criticism on a similar scene. We connected with Ribbu Mehra, on-screen character who was a piece of the scene and he delineated for us, “I have no idea about it so can’t comment.” while Ekta Kapoor stayed inaccessible for input.