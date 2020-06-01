Hindustani Bhau rose to fame with his exceptional videos on YouTube where he can be seen roasting one and all disrespecting Hindustan. His fame went on cloud nine when he was asked to be one of the participants in Bigg Boss 13, the most successful Bigg Boss seasons so far. Yesterday, Hindustani Bhau announced that he will be exposing a celebrity and will reveal the name in the morning. Now, Hindustani Bhau didn’t just reveal the name but also filed a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for the web series XXX.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant has also shared a video from the police station. The video starts with Hindustani Bhau saying, “As i told you yesterday, i will file a complaint against a Bollywood celebrity who is defaming the country, so here I am at the police station and the famous personality I have filed a complaint against is Ekta Kapoor and her mom Shobha Kapoor.” In one of the episodes of XXX, Aaditi Kohli and Ribbu Mehra were shown making out while Aditi’s husband, military personnel, is on duty. Raising an objection about the scene, Hindustani Bhau said, “In the web series, they have shown that when the military personnel is away, his wife calls her boyfriend at home, makes him wear the military uniform and then tears it.”

Hindustani Bhau also gives a glimpse of his police complaint and later says, “Wait and watch aage kya hota hai.” He captioned the post on Instagram, “Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country.”

