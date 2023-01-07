‘His Personality Stinks’: Uorfi Javed Slams Sajid Khan For Encouraging Fellow Contestant To Hit His Female Housemate!

Bollywood sensation Uorfi Javed rose to fame through her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. She recently spoke out against the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for having Sajid Khan as a housemate.

In the past, many celebrities objected to the filmmaker’s presence due to his involvement in sexual harassment cases that led to him being banned from the entertainment industry. Recently, a rather upset Uorfi took to Instagram after Sajid questioned co-contestant and rapper MC Stan for slapping Archana Gautam over an argument between them.

She took to Instagram stories to express his anger towards Sajid Khan after the latter’s suggestion upset her. Uorfi was upset when the filmmaker conveniently asked the rapper to put his hands on the woman.

She wrote that Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear his image. But he showed his true colors. He is encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. She concluded, “His personality stinks.”

While talking about the incident, MC Stan and Archana Gautam had multiple arguments and fights at their house. However, a recent argument went out of proportion. Stan requested the master of the house to leave the game as well as leave the house. Not only this but also, Sajid Khan suggested that Stan should slap Archana before leaving the house.

This is not the first time where the digital celebrity has expressed her displeasure against Sajid Khan. In the past, she had called the filmmaker a ‘sexual predator’ in her post. When the comedian filmmaker entered the show, many actresses who were victims of the Me Too movement complained. They said that the filmmaker treated and mistreated them. Some of them demanded his removal from the show.