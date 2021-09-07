Hit And Run Case Filed Against ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ Actor Rajat Bedi!

Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is in trouble. A case of hit and run has been registered against the actor. Rajat Bedi has acted in several films including the Bollywood film Chor Machaye Shor, Koi Mil Gaya, Partner, and Aksar. A case has been registered against him at DN Nagar police station in Mumbai. The allegation against Rajat Bedi is that she hit a person with her car. According to the news of news agency ANI, a case has been registered against Rajat Bedi at DN Nagar police station for hitting a man with his car in Andheri. After the collision, Rajat Bedi took the injured person to Cooper Hospital for treatment and got him admitted. The actor also assured the victim’s family to get him treated, but Rajat Bedi did not return after being admitted to the hospital.



After this, the family members of the victim have registered a case against the actor at DN Nagar police station. At the same time, according to the news of the English website Times of India, this incident took place on Tuesday morning at around 6.30 am at Sheetla Devi temple when Rajat Bedi was going to his house. The name of the person who was injured in his car is Rajesh Budh, who is 40 years old.



DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar has said in his statement, ‘After the accident, Rajat Bedi immediately took the victim to Cooper Hospital and after getting him admitted, returned to DN Nagar police station and told about the incident. The injured person is unconscious. A case of a traffic accident will be registered against the actor. At present, no statement of Rajat Bedi has come in this entire matter. Let us tell you that Rajat Bedi is currently away from films, but she has made her special place on screen by acting with many big actors. He started his career in Bollywood with the film 2001 in the year 1998. After that, he acted in many films. Rajat Bedi has been famous for his villainous characters in films.