Somatheeram Ayurvedic Beach Resort combines the aspects of a beach resort with the holistic healing of Ayurvedic treatments and therapies and Yoga. A six-time winner of ‘Kerala State’s Best Ayurveda Resort’ by Government of Kerala, Somatheeram Ayurveda Village is a group of five deluxe Ayurveda resorts in Kerala and enchanting houseboats in the backwaters.

Founded by Baby Mathew in 1985, people from different nationalities and cultures come here for authentic Ayurveda treatments that comprise of therapies, proper diet and herbal medicine, all under the supervision of experienced and qualified doctors and 90 well-trained therapists. Yoga and meditation ensure a harmonious balance between body, mind and soul.

Impeccable Atmosphere – Located on a hilltop and set on stretches of golden sands on Chowara beach, Somatheeram has traditional, Kerala-style houses and cottages, dotted with tropical gardens fitting to a village setting. The atmosphere is serene, replenished with palm trees, herbal plants and lush vegetation.

Accreditations– Somatheeram Research Centre & Ayurvedic Hospital is accredited with NABH (Government of India), Green Leaf (Government of Kerala), HACCP – Food safety (British standard institute – UK) and Ayurveda SPA Europe certificate (European Audit Institute Wellness & SPS – Germany). Somatheeram is the proud honour of 32 major international and national awards for excellence in the Ayurveda & Yoga.

Facilities Check List

Somatheeram Ayurveda Hospital provides excellent Ayurveda treatments, spearheading a group of Ayurveda Doctors (Vaidyas) who strictly follow traditional methods and systems to treat chronic ailments.

Ayurveda Restaurant – Offers Dosha-specific, organic, ayurvedic vegetarian meals are served, keeping the food as medicine.

– Offers Dosha-specific, organic, ayurvedic vegetarian meals are served, keeping the food as medicine. The Soma Houseboats – mini-mobile cottages with two cabins, includes a sit-out, sundeck, bedroom and private bath. Built with eco-friendly materials, boats often make short stops and guests can even hop off in between.

– mini-mobile cottages with two cabins, includes a sit-out, sundeck, bedroom and private bath. Built with eco-friendly materials, boats often make short stops and guests can even hop off in between. Somatheeram Yoga Insititute – Certified professional level Yoga teachers Training Courses are provided.

– Certified professional level Yoga teachers Training Courses are provided. Herbal Garden- with more than 600 varieties of herbs provides the ingredients for various Ayurvedic medicines made at Somatheeram‘s own medicine manufacturing unit.

Therapies & Packages— Includes Ayurvedic therapies like Tharpanam, Karnapoornam, Lekhaneeyam, Marma massage, Lepanam, Thalam, Ksheeradhoomam, Urovasthi, Kativasthi, Medicated Steam Bath, Pizhichil, Njavarakizhi, Dhara, Dashmoola, Ksheera Dhara, Sarvanga Kashaya Dhara, Vasthi, , Sirovasthi, Udvarthanam, Abhyangam, Nasyam, Snehapanam, Kizhi, Dhanyamla Dhara and others.

SLIMMING PROGRAMME -21 and 28 nights packages include medicated steam bath, intake of herbal juices, herbal powder massage, herbal oil massage, specific prescribed diet, herbal tea and others.

BODY PURIFICATION THERAPY (SHODHANA CHIKILSA)It is a process of purifying the whole body to attain proper balance of Vatha, Pitha and Kapha based on the Panchkarma and Swethakarma Treatment.

BODY IMMUNIZATION -To arrest the degeneration of the body cells and immunization of the system. Giving RASAYANA (very special Ayurvedic medicine) internally is the main part of this programme, based on the Panchakarma and Swethakarma treatment.

Other packages include Psoriasis Treatments Programme, Spine and Neck Care Programme, Ayurveda Anti Aging Programme, Beauty care Programme (includes herbal face pack, herbal cream massage, massage with special oils, fruit juices, body pack, head pack, steam bath/ herbal bath and intake of herbal juices).

Contact– Somatheeram Ayurveda Group, Chowara P.O,

South of Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala- 695 501, India

+91 471 2268101/ 91 471 2266111,

Email: [email protected]/ www.somatheeram.in

By Wellness Advocate:

Khushboo Jain

Founder- Madaboutwellness

[email protected]khushboospas