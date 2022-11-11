Hollywood Latest Couple: Chris Evans, Alba Baptista Were Spotted Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumours!

Chris Evans has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista.Chris Evans, who rose to fame as Captain America in the Marvel film franchise, has a new partner, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista, who is 16 years younger than him.

In recent viral photos, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were seen holding hands. According to People, the rumoured couple has been dating for over a year and is very serious about each other.

Chris Evans was recently named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2022, and it appears that the actor is no longer an eligible bachelor. According to People, the Captain America actor has been dating actress Alba Baptista for over a year.

The actress appeared earlier this year in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. According to People, a source revealed details about Chris and Alba’s relationship, stating that the Marvel star and the Portuguese actress have been romantically involved for over a year and are serious about their relationship. In terms of their relationship, the source added, “Chris has never been happier in his life. His entire family and circle of friends adore her.” Both stars have yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

She recently won the Berlin Film Festival’s Shooting Star award for her role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. According to People, she is also known for her humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focused on education.

Alba began her acting career at the age of 16 in the short film Miami. The actress has also starred in films such as A Impostora and Jogo Duplo. A Netflix series called Warrior Nun marked Baptista’s acting debut in English in 2020.

The actress is said to be fluent in five languages, including English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and German. The actress, like Chris, enjoys dogs and has shared photos of herself with her furry friend on social media.

While the couple has yet to make their relationship official, the rumoured couple was spotted holding hands while strolling through Central Park on Thursday, according to pictures obtained by Page Six. The couple was seen walking down a crowded street while wearing sunglasses and face masks and clutching their hands together.

For their outing, the two were seen dressed casually. The photos of Evans and Baptista were released just hours after news of their alleged relationship broke.

Chris Evans recently spoke to People after being named Sexiest Man Alive about his hopes for settling down and maintaining that he’s looking forward to a future that includes marriage and having children.