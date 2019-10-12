Home is where the soul is There’s no place like it.

Share

When your phone takes wireless signals on its own, private conversations are made without worry, a glass of water is served with love, the backbone enjoys warmth of cushions as legs twirl high up on a sofa, messy hair unabashedly greet everyone while the body breathes in the oldest rugs, it means you are at home.

What else does home stand for? A place which is forever non-judgmental; a peace zone which one returns to at the end of a tiring day. Walls which embrace one’s choices, accepts things, people, situations the way they are. In other words, it is a harbor of dreams to launch a thousand ships which then sail away to chase destiny.

The British newspaper, The Independent carried an article in 2008, Home is where Heart is where a group of writers deliberated on the meaning of home. The “neutral spaces” turn into “theatres of domestic life”, they emphasized. True, the drama of life takes place as much within the boundaries of a home as much as outside. Home becomes an unwavering companion observing the unseen, unshared slices of life. Like a mother, it stays both for good and bad, lows and highs, ups and downs, sprawling its arms protecting one from all adversities. Thereby, the home provides a solid foundation of unconditional support, understanding, and love. It would not be wrong to say then that one’s affair with life begins and ends at home. Engagement with the world, childhood, festivities, moments both grand and solemn, procurement of degrees, jobs, marriage, children, retirement all take place with the home being the central element. Everything is done from home, for home, and by home, isn’t it?

Home is not home without parents.

Many interpretations but one feeling

In Kishore Kumar’s hindi song do deewaaneshaharmein, raatmeinyadopaharmeinaab-o-daanaadhoondhtehaiekaashiyaanaadhoondhtehain, the characters were shown struggling to find a home. The main conflict of their situation mirrors real-life problems. When a couple goes house hunting, they think of a billion decisions from safety, connectivity, budget viewpoint to locality before labelling four walls a ‘sweet home’.

For me, home is where my parents are– i.e. Faridabad. I completed there a run of silver jubilee with my family and much more; it is where my heart is. My home flashes a web of rich memories, surely exhausting at times, to recall (given there are millions of them). It was the stage where we played our parts effortlessly. However, when I got married (like any other bride), I was advised to consider my in-laws’ place as my home. Can yearning for home be enforced? Is the feeling ephemeral? Sure, contentious subject for traditionalists. However, undeniable it is that for a daughter the maternal home remains the most secure place in the deep ravines of her heart. It is where she truly ‘belongs’. Childhood place instinctively figures closer to one’s consciousness. For Neha who hails from Jabalpur, settled in Bengaluru after marriage, the word home is synonyms with her parents’ place. “My heart resides at Jabalpur where my parents provided a comfortable life. I belong to my original source governed by my creators,” she says with an overture in requisite of no testimony.

Searching for a suitable home

Similar is the case with Rashmi Singh who’s a native of Coimbatore which is where she feels truly relaxed. Acquaintance with the neighbourhood, comfort clothes, no judgments are incomparable delights, Singh smiled profusely as she explained. “Leading an apartment life in Bengaluru doesn’t define home for me,” Rashmi admits. “It’s a working station for us. We earn our bread and butter here but for all other occasions we head back home.”

For Kolkata-born Priyanjali Ami, the connotation of home glistens the image of her childhood bed. “It was a simple bed. Nothing ostentatious about it. I feel my home is centered and tied with the four corners of that bed.” She vividly remembers playing, jumping on that bed, listening to countless stories and conversations with visitors. Her eyes twinkle as she speaks of her home, “I still carry a part of that space wherever I go,” said the mother of a five-year-old boy. While it may be a fixed corner for her, others found a home away from home. Leaving Delhi behind, Neena Sharma settled in Bengaluru with a husband who frequently travels (even on important occasions) for work. She found comfort in the company of her neighbors. “It’s all about connecting. Once established, it awards you with an overpowering feeling of a nest where you feel secure and loved. I think home is where you’re at peace, happy and comfortable.” A like-minded group who accept, radiate positive energy, unknowingly, helped her deal with loneliness, she said smilingly. Homesick for home sake? Well, that was the central theme which the legendary Homer chose for his epic poem. It narrated an account of the Greek hero Odysseus’ 10-year journey to reunite with his wife Penelope after a decade- long Trojan War. He fought the wind, storm, ocean, lotus-eaters, and sirens only to face another challenge­– i.e. homecoming. Isn’t this a feeling one constantly craves for, without which one’s journey on Earth remains incomplete? SarojaPatnaik from Bhubaneswar is one such person awaiting her homecoming in the true sense. Tragedy had befallen her 20 years back when she lost her husband in an accident. Destiny ordained her to raise her two boys alone and suffer pangs of loneliness at old age. For her, home meant “years spent in partnership with my husband,” said the 65 year- old woman certain of her reply.

“I was traveling, eating properly, sharing responsibilities, had a wonderful listener by my side, I felt ‘at home’ till my silver jubilee marriage celebrations. Once he left for their heavenly abode, the feeling of being at home left us too.” Her eldest son flew with his family to the US for a better job, she sullenly shared, and she awaits her final calling from at her younger son’s residence. “My second son, his wife and I stay under one roof but we hardly talk,” her words though layered with a smile revealed the deep fissures of pain seething within her. Others are driven by a deep sense of belongingness. My mother often found her home which she built with her husband as the most preferred destination. “I belong here and nowhere else,” she said. One of the reasons why senior citizens don’t easily condescend to settle with their children at old age.

Take, for instance, the case of 60-year-old Indrani who lives alone in Mysore. She survived her husband’s death two years ago following which her son flew to Malaysia for better prospects. What made her stick to her place was her own home. At most, she would visit her daughter’s place in Bengaluru for a few days. Rejecting pleas from her grandchildren to stay, she would go back in time to her own space. “There is a sense of satisfaction at my place. It can’t be explained still let me try…” she said with a bright smile coming from her heart, but gleaming in her eyes. “It is as simple as having a glass of water under my own roof and feeling peaceful.”

Happiness is homemade.

Unusual scenarios define home

Let’s examine Tagore’s short story The Homecoming, which details the struggle of protagonist PhatikChakravorti to search for a sweet home where he is wanted, appreciated and loved. Throughout the story, the character is on the move. Eventually, running away leads to his death. His mother’s visit just before he dies, and her rare display of affection is what represents the idea of home for Phatik. The objects at home also play a vital role in deepening the sense of returning home. Therefore, possessions can ideally be objects with a story. For instance, the flower vase placed near the entrance reminds you of a friend who visited last winter, the spice box brings alive ordinary and unordinary days, curtains stand tall as they did in the past, the unpretentious cabinets look at you each time you cross the path, the dining table like a perfect accomplice on your journey, listener of truth, lends constant support to accommodate all that you have. “The materials around us will speak to us of the highest hopes we have for ourselves. We can feel inwardly liberated. We can, in a profound sense, return home,” writers expressed in The Independent article. It’s also important to have a home for our emotional needs to “compensate for a vulnerability”. “We need our rooms to align us to desirable versions of ourselves and to keep alive the important, evanescent sides of us,” the article opined.

An inward journey towards real home

Irrespective of who sees what as home, spiritual leaders have always endorsed taking an inward journey towards the original home. “It is not the opulence of the structure but the inclusiveness of the people which makes a home. Ultimately, home is a space that is supposed to turn you inward and allow you to experience that there is only one home, which is within,” said the renowned yogi Sadguru in an article What makes a home. “If you do not realize in this lifetime that the ultimate home is within, then the only home you will know will be the grave.” What is your idea of home? Are you at home already? Or like Odysseus, your journey has just begun…

By Priyanka Chauhan