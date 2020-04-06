The baking soda proved to be one of the cheapest as well as most effective remedies and it can fight common cold and cancer. It is used for teeth whitening baking soda, oral hygiene, deodorants etc.

The baking soda should be one of the products in your own homemade pharmacy. A few of the health benefits from baking soda include acidity, prevention of diarrhoea, drug intoxication, metabolic acidosis and peptic ulcer. It is contained with many antipruritic properties and it can keep your skin glowing and healthy. It is used for removing plague and colds. In it is contained sodium and this prevents hyperkalaemia, bladder infections and kidney stones. You can read below how to use the baking soda, and we are quite sure that you have not heard of these before.

• After a hard workout, relieve the muscle pain by drinking baking soda.

• In order to destroy nail fungus and remove grime, apply a little bit of baking soda on a nail brush and then scrub your nails.

• Mix three tablespoons of baking soda, one tablespoon of salt, peppermint essential oil and a little bit of water and then soak them for approximately twenty minutes, and so the odor, as well as the itching and the soreness will be then relieved.

• In order to have a fresh breath just gargle a little bit of baking soda. This is also connected to teeth whitening baking soda treatment which follows.

• Teeth whitening baking soda treatment – brush the teeth with soda by applying a little bit on your toothbrush. This is the best way for teeth whitening baking soda.

• It can reduce dead skin, acne and excess facial oil by using a scrub made of baking soda. To do this, add one teaspoon of baking soda, one teaspoon of water and then rub your face. You can also cure insects bites, bee stings, itching from sumac, oak and poison ivy.

• Baking soda in combination with water is the perfect paste for stings. This mixture can be made by water and baking soda in order to canker herpes and sores lesions, and it will dry them in the blink of an eye.

Every existing recipe with baking soda is not recommended for children under the age of five, as well as for pregnant women. Also, please be careful while using baking soda along with other prescribed medications. Talk with a doctor before starting this treatment. Dissolve the baking soda always before using and never use it in powdered form.

In the case where you are avoiding soda then you should not be using baking soda because it can drain minerals and vitamins from the organism. Baking soda treatments cannot be used for more than two weeks especially the teeth whitening baking soda treatment.