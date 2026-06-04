“Homeopathy or Hypocrisy? Anushka Sharma Faces Social Media Backlash Over Health Endorsement”

Actor Anushka Sharma has found herself at the centre of an online debate after reports of her promoting homeopathy surfaced. The discussion quickly escalated on social media, with users questioning the responsibility of celebrities when endorsing alternative medical systems without clear scientific backing.

While homeopathy continues to have a strong following in India, it also remains one of the most debated alternative treatments globally, with critics arguing that its claims lack robust scientific validation.

Why Netizens Are Calling It “Hypocrisy”

The backlash largely stems from what many users see as a contradiction: celebrities advocating wellness choices that may not align with evidence-based medicine.

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Critics online pointed out that public figures like Anushka have massive influence, and promoting treatments perceived as unproven can blur the line between personal belief and public responsibility. The word “hypocrisy” began trending in discussions, with users accusing celebrities of selectively endorsing health practices while ignoring scientific consensus.

The Bigger Debate: Celebrity Influence vs Medical Responsibility

This controversy has reignited a larger conversation about how much weight celebrity endorsements carry in shaping public health choices.

Supporters argue that individuals are free to explore alternative healing systems, especially those rooted in cultural or traditional practices. However, opponents stress that when celebrities promote such systems, it can unintentionally legitimize them for millions of followers who may not question the claims critically.

The debate ultimately reflects a recurring tension in the digital age—where influence often travels faster than verification.

Social Media Reacts: Divided Opinions

As expected, social media is sharply divided. Some users defended the actor, saying she was simply expressing a personal preference and not issuing medical advice.

Others, however, were more critical, arguing that public figures cannot separate personal choices from public impact so easily. For them, the issue is less about homeopathy itself and more about responsibility in the age of viral influence.

Beyond One Celebrity: A Familiar Pattern

This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has faced scrutiny over wellness endorsements. From fitness trends to alternative therapies, celebrities often become the face of health conversations—sometimes willingly, sometimes by association.

The current backlash once again highlights a growing demand for accountability, especially when health-related messaging reaches millions instantly.