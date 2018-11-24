House Of Doctors: Fascinating, Engaging & Real! Medical Drama Fan? Try it!

Share

Are you a fan of shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Good Doctor and our very own Indian medial television series, Sanjeevni? Well, then you are in for a treat! House of Doctors, a non-fiction book chronicling the journey of medical students as they become doctors, written by Dr Tripti Sharan and published by Readomania is out now and it tells the life of a medical student from real life lense! Beyond draconian examinations and endless studies, it entails long duty hours with little reprieve, the pressure on the psyche to be always right, the mettle to survive in an unforgiving environment full of patients, anxious caregivers, and a whole world full of hope and anxiety. All the while being painfully aware that they cannot always live up to expectations.

House of Doctors traces the arduous yet exciting journey of medical students, as they move on from practising on cadavers to dealing with real people and diseases, from unrealistic pressures and conflicting situations that test their grit to putting aside their own emotions and make tough decisions. And, above all, the tenacity to revel in their profession.

Candid and emotional, this book reveals a side of the profession that few can ever comprehend, as the medical students take upon unforeseen challenges and push new boundaries in their quest to be known as lifesavers!

A doctor specialised in gynaecology, DrTriptiSharan works as a senior consultant in BLK Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi. She writes about the life of doctors and their patients. Her earlier book the Chronicles of a Gynaecologist is a powerful women-centric book and is based on real-life incidences. She was also conferred the ‘Global Youth Icon Award 2018’ by the Writers Capital Foundation for her work in literature and in serving humanity. Apart from writing for various forums like The Better India, Different Truths and NDTV every life counts, she is also an active blogger with webzines and contributes stories and poems to anthologies and publications.

What are you waiting for? Get your copy now!