BB16: Housemates Got Into A Scuffle On The Show; Abused Fiercely- Deets Inside

The mood of this year’s season of television’s most controversial reality show, “Bigg Boss,” is getting more and more dangerous. Whereas till now many times there had been a verbal fight between the contestants, at the same time, the households here are not deterred even from scuffles. Just a week after Archana Gautam’s physical fight with Shiv Thakare in “Bigg Boss 16,” the show witnessed another incident involving Shaleen Bhanot, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare, that turned into a physical fight.

An argument broke out between MC Stan and Shaleen

In a recent episode, Tina Dutta slips and gets hurt. Shaleen ran to her and tried to help. However, Tina was in pain at that time, so she asked Shaleen to leave her leg. MC Stan told Shaleen that if she is not comfortable and is feeling pain, then he can let the doctor treat her properly.

Shiv interfered in the fight

Shaleen continued by insistently saying that he knows how to deal with such an injury. This angers Stan, and he walks off after abusing him. Shaleen also lost his temper and spoke openly about Stan’s family. After this series of abuses, the fight escalated so much that Stan came running towards Shaleen. However, Shaleen held on to Stan, after which Shiv intervened.

Shaleen gets a hold of Shiv’s face and neck

Soon, Shaleen is seen holding Shiv by his face and neck, asking him to leave Stan. Nimrit and Sumbul also jumped into this fight and stopped MC Stan from getting any more physical.