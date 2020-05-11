Though it should be a celebration every day, for all their hard work and unconditional love, it’s officially done on the second Sunday of May every year. Yes we are talking about Mother’s Day. The highest form of honour any woman could be bestowed with. How B-town Celebs Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone Celebrated ‘Mother’s Day,2020’ ; Pictures Inside!

Though Bollywood has seen many a celebrities being blessed with the honour of being a mother, there are some who remain hidden from the limelight. So when our popular B-town celebrities offer gratitude and share memories of the women who raised them, there is nothing more than love that they get from their fans and followers. Three such renowned names of the industry who wished their mothers this mother’s day are none other than; Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and our ‘Padmavat’ star; deepika Padukone.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared an unseen picture with his mom Aruna Bhatia and sister Alka Bhatia, while mentioning how his mom is the only one whose hand on his head can comfort the Sooryavanshi actor in troubled times. The captions read, “Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay.”

Apart from Akshay, the actor’s Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif also shared a throwback childhood picture with her mom, Suzanne Turquotte along with an adorable caption, expressing her wish to dance with her mother forever. Though even young Karina looks equally charismatic as she does today, it is the spark and happiness in her eyes that capture’s the viewer’s attention. How B-town Celebs Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone Celebrated ‘Mother’s Day,2020’ ; Pictures Inside!

Finally comes a post from Deepika Padukone thanking her mommy Ujjala Padukone on Mother’s Day. Taking us back in time, she shared a childhood picture of her holding medals, trophy, and certificates in the picture, as she smiles for the picture. Crediting all this to her mother, Ujjala Padukone, Deepika thanked her for her unconditional love and for putting them before herShe captioned it as, “For your unconditional love, for always putting our priorities before your own, for holding us together…every step of the way!And last but not the least, for showing us how to be ridiculously meticulous!(as shown in exhibit B) We love you! #ujjalapadukone”