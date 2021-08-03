Link-ups and alleged affairs are common in Bollywood. But sometimes, they threaten to end marriages. one of the most famous celeb couples in the Bollywood film industry Ajay Devgan and Kajol who have been married for 22 years now. Like every couple and every marriage, they too had their hiccups and hurdles. Things can be rough in showbiz, but their love stood the test of time and it is their bond that helped them overcome these challenges and keep love and trust above anything else.

It all started when Ajay met Kangana Ranaut on the sets of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. In the film, they were paired opposite each other. According to reports, they grew very fond of each other in real life as well. There were reports of their bond getting stronger with each passing day. However, Ajay was already married to Kajol with two lovely kids, Nysa and Yug.

There was also buzz that Ajay was recommending the makers of “Tezz” and “Rascals” to cast Kangana. As reports of their bond started increasing, reportedly Kajol felt it was too much and she even threatened her husband, Ajay Devgan that she would move out of the house along with the kids. Fortunately, before that could happen, all misunderstandings between the couple were solved.

Interestingly, Ajay has addressed extra-marital affairs in a past interview. He said, “I won’t say that extra-marital affairs don’t happen, but at times the media misunderstands when they see two people together.” He added that he didn’t give anyone a chance to link him with someone. “I like my work and home,” he had stated. we are glad that one of Bollywood’s favorite couples continues to be so and steered together through all the crests and troughs that being in films pulled them into. Kajol and Ajay Devgan survived this another Kangana Ranaut onslaught on colleagues.