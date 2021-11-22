The rumored wedding of stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has made headlines. There is a media frenzy over everything relating to the D-day, from their dress to their destination. We consulted respected celeb astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to figure out how the two will get along as life partners and what the future holds for them. Astrological calculations and face reading

According to the astrologer, “both Katrina and Vicky are highly private individuals,” based on astrological calculations and facial reading of the Bollywood stars. They would want to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, whether before or after marriage. I’m sorry to break it to the fans, but they might not be pleased with the continued hysteria and speculation about their marriage.”

Katrina’s post-marriage personality

When asked if Katrina will change as a person after marriage, he stated, “Katrina has always been a very hard working professional, who has made it big in tinsel town.” Her determination and attention are what has shaped her into the diva that she is.

Katrina’s professional life

“However, after marrying Vicky, she will most likely turn her attention more onto her personal and family life.” She is at a period when she wants to take a back seat and enjoy her own space for a time.” He did, however, add that the performer will not quit acting in films, although she may take on fewer assignments as time passes.

Vicky’s life and career

Vicky, according to the astrologer, will continue to ascend in the film industry, and his prestige as an actor can only be expected to expand with time. The calculations and facial reading also indicate that the pair will have a good life together. “They are both quite brilliant. “Because they are both self-made, they will always appreciate one other as partners and be cognizant of their preferences,” he added.