How Long Can You Freeze Fresh Meat?

Proper food storage is very important when it comes to cooking delicious and healthy meals. No one wants to get indigestion because they ate a piece of meat that had been sitting in the refrigerator for too long, so in order to avoid this, you need to learn how to properly store fresh meat in the freezer. According to experts, as long as all foods, including meat, are stored at 0°F or lower in the freezer, they are safe to eat indefinitely. Although freezers help to extend the shelf life of meat, pork or chicken cannot be kept in there for an extended period of time without losing flavor. Freezers inactivate bacteria and molds and prevent microorganisms from growing, but that doesn’t mean that the meat will stay tasty and won’t change its texture or color after some time. Also, there is a high chance that the meat will spoil if you don’t follow certain guidelines and recommendations when it comes to storing. Different types of meat have varying shelf life lengths in the freezer before cooking. Therefore, you should learn how to properly store and freeze meat to be sure that it will retain its quality and taste after defrosting. Without further ado, here’s how long you can keep each type of meat in the freezer:

Poultry

Whole chickens and turkeys can stay in the freezer for one year, but fresh chicken breasts or wings can last up to nine months. Giblets, on the other hand, should be stored for three to four months in the freezer.

Fish and Seafood

The duration of the quality of fish and other seafood in the freezer varies. For example, lean fish can be kept in the freezer for six to eight months, while fatty fish can be kept for only two to three months. Fresh shrimp, squid, crawfish, and scallops can stay frozen for three to six months.

How to Properly Store Meat in The Freezer?

If you’ve decided to stock up on fresh meat, you need to ensure that you will store it properly in the freezer in order for it to stay fresh and tasty. The quality of the meat at the time of freezing will determine its frozen state. Therefore, always try to buy from your local butcher shop instead of supermarkets. Butcheries like the Australian Meat Emporium always offer fresher, higher quality meat that has superior taste. Also, you should freeze the meat as soon as you buy it, especially if you can’t use it quickly.

Long-term freezer storage affects the quality and taste of any food, but it is a good and effective way to stock up on meat. When it comes to meat, you can always freeze it in its original packaging. But, if you notice a tear in its packaging after some time, you should wrap the package with something like an airtight plastic wrap or freezer paper. Once it’s in the freezer, make sure that the meat is stored at 0 °F or lower to retain its texture, color, flavor, and vitamin content, of course. Freezers will also inactivate any bacteria that may be in the meat, so it will be safe for consumption. If you want to defrost the meat and cook it, you need to keep in mind that the thawing process will also affect the freshness and taste of the meat. One of the safest ways is slow thawing in the refrigerator overnight, but you can also place the meat in a plastic bag and let it sit in cold water or use the microwave. Remember that after thawing in cold water or the microwave, the meat should be cooked immediately.