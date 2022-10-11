How Long Do Wig Installs Last?

A toupee is a type of miniaturized wig or hairpiece that is worn to conceal an area of baldness on the scalp. Toupees are typically worn by men. The crown of the head is where toupees are worn because this is the area of the scalp that is most susceptible to hair loss due to male pattern baldness.

Toupees can be constructed from either synthetic or artificial hair, and to secure them in place, most people opt to use adhesives. To achieve the appearance that your hair is unaffected by male pattern baldness, a high-quality toupee should be designed to blend in seamlessly with your own natural hair. Toupees have been worn by actors, performers, politicians, and other public figures for a very long time in order to conceal hair loss.

If you use a toupee, you will want to know how often you will need to change it.

You Need to Know This!

Various base systems have unique average life spans. In general, the skin and hair systems are extremely delicate due to the nature of these structures. They are extremely lifelike and can be worn for anywhere between two and six months. Lace hair toupees and hairpieces made from natural human hair also have a longer lifespan. Let’s dive deeper!

Skin Base Hair Systems

Skin hair systems are among the most natural types of hair replacement systems that are currently on the market. The vast majority of people who wear hair systems prefer skin toupees because of their incredibly light weight and the fact that they are see-through.

There are a variety of skin hair system bases, each of which have varying degrees of thickness; the longevity of the hair system is directly related to this factor. The lifespan of a hair system can be affected by a number of factors, including how well the system is maintained, but as a general rule, hair systems themselves have specific lifespans.

The lifespan of the product is directly proportional to the thickness of the Polyurethane material.

Thinnest Skin Hair System

The hair systems that are the thinnest and most delicate cannot be pulled directly off the scalp once they have been adhered there. Due to the base of this hair system’s fragility, additional caution is required when handling it. When removing your skin hair system, it is recommended that you use a citrus spray with alcohol to assist in removing any glue or tape that may be left behind. This will make it easier to remove the toupee without having to pull and pull at it.

The toupee lifespan is between 1 and 2 months.

Thicker Hair Systems

Hair that has been tied onto the base of slightly thicker hair systems, is attached to the base with a knot. However, the knots are bleached so that they are not visible once the hair system is installed on the head. Due to the fact that knots are tied on this type of skin base toupee, the toupee itself is much more durable than a base that is thinner.

The Toupee lifespan is between 4 and 6 months

The UTS is a polyurethane base that has a highly realistic looking transparent ultra-thin skin and is covered in V-looped hair all over. When it is installed, the base is not discernible in any way.



Lace Hair Systems

The longevity of a lace hair system is dependent on the type of lace that is used with the edge material. The natural appearance of fully French lace systems is one of their most desirable qualities, and they also have a reasonable lifespan. Even though they only last a month, Swiss lace hair systems look and feel even more natural.

Lace hair systems, which typically last between two and four months on average depending on the base, are a popular choice among those who wear hair replacement systems because they combine lace with another material. Because mono is so resilient, mono and lace hair systems last even longer. The lace at the front of a French lace front hair system looks very natural, which is one reason why many men choose to get their hair done in this style.

The wig lifespan is between 2 and 4 months

Your Toupees Can Last Longer

Use these star tips to extend the lifespan of your wig

Quality First. If you want your wig to last longer and look better for longer, you should invest in high-quality products, you will find them here ! Do not over wash Avoid extreme heat Store your toupees properly when they are not in use

Bottom Line

While toupees are unique and have their different lifespans, you can elongate their time if you use them properly. Do not miss out on our ultimate guide on how long wig installs last. Check here for a detailed guide.

