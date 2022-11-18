How Long Will Delta-8 Stay In Your System For A Drug Test?

Many people use Delta-8 THC because it provides similar effects to Delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana. When using Delta-8 products, users often report feeling happy, sedated, and relieved from various symptoms.

Unlike other cannabinoids, Delta-8 THC is not widely known. It can come from either hemp or cannabis plants and be found in several commercial products.

Less potent than other strains of THC, Delta-8 will nonetheless cause marijuana metabolite residue to remain in your body for over seven days. Still, if you have an upcoming drug test, certain procedures can rid your system of Delta-8 THC before then.

Let’s talk about how long Delta-8 THC hangs around in your system. We’ll discuss what you need to know about Delta-8 when it’s present in your body and give some guidelines on drug testing.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid that has become popular in recent years because it falls under the legal category of CBD. Unlike marijuana, delta-8 THC is derived from hemp and is thus considered to be a part of the CBD category.

In most states, it is lawful to use CBD and other hemp-related items. Nevertheless, THC – which produces the cannabis ‘high’ that many people chase after – is not legal. At present, most delta-8 THC on sale has been produced from CBD. Consequently, while it might be technically legal to sell and consume delta-8 THC products, some risks are still involved.

There are four variations of THC that come from different cannabis strains. They include THCA, THCV, delta-9 THC, and delta-8 THC. Delta-8 is structurally mirroring delta-9 but is not as potent in effects. Cannabinoids are found in hemp plants, usually at low levels; however, delta – 8 cannabinoids only exist rarely in tiny amounts.

When talking about THC, most people refer to delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. Although delta-8 can create similar effects, it is not as potent. As a result, you will often see it marketed in the hemp industry under names like “marijuana lite.”

What Are The Effects Of Delta-8 THC On The Body?

Though further research is needed to fully understand the effects of delta-8 THC on the human body, a recent study provides some insight into its potential side effect. Out of the study’s participants, 66% experienced negative reactions upon consuming food with delta-8 THC. These reactions included but were not limited to: delusion, throwing up, shaking, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

Although the long-term effects of delta-8 THC are largely unknown, there have been some side effect reports. With more studies on this cannabinoid, we will better comprehend its possible risks and rewards.

How Long Will Delta-8 Stay In Your System For A Drug Test?

Don’t worry; we’ve all been there. You try Delta 8 THC for the first time and immediately love it. But then you start to wonder how long this new favorite will stay in your system.

Delta 8 THC is a more mellow version of Delta 9 THC. Most people know Delta 9 as the psychoactive component in marijuana that gets users high, but with Delta 8, there is only a mild feeling of euphoria and improved medical symptoms.

The amount of time it takes for Delta 8 THC to leave your system is shorter than that of traditional Delta 9 and depends on other conditions, such as how much you’ve consumed and how often you use it. If any traces of Delta 8 are still detectable in your system after five to fourteen days, it is likely due to one or more of these outside conditions.

Several factors affect how long Delta 8 THC will stay in your system, so it is important to be aware of them when deciding how long to use this product.

Delta 8 THC’s effects on your body largely depend on how much of the compound you’ve consumed. The more that enters your system, the longer it will take for all the cannabis metabolites to clear out of your system.

The Second factor is how recently you’ve used Delta 8 THC. It will leave your system relatively quickly if it’s been a while since your last consumption. However, if you are a long-time user of Delta 8, it may take some time to clear out of your system because Delta 8 lingers in the body for an extended period.

Another aspect that determines how long Delta 8 will stay in your system is your body type. Our metabolisms and chemistry aren’t all the same, so the time it takes to clear out this cannabis product differs from person to person. For example, those with fast metabolism may rid their system of metabolites within a few days, while others with slower metabolisms might take up to two weeks for complete removal.

How To Flush Delta-8 From Your System Quickly?

When consuming Delta-8, the time it takes for the product to be completely flushed from your system will vary depending on how much was consumed, how frequently it was consumed, and your metabolism. In general, however, most people expect Delta-8 to be completely out of their system within a week or two.

To help speed up the process of flushing Delta-8 from your system, you can do a few things.

First, drink plenty of water. It will help your body flush out any residual Delta-8 more quickly.

Second, work out regularly. It will help to increase your metabolism and help your body to burn through any remaining Delta-8 more quickly.

Finally, avoid consuming any other products that contain Delta-9-THC. This will help to prevent any further accumulation of Delta-8 in your system.

Although Delta-8 will likely exit your system after a week or two, it is harmless if it doesn’t. If you are uneasy about its presence, consult a medical professional for guidance.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, a few things can affect how long Delta-8 will stay in your system for a drug test. If you are concerned about passing a drug test, it is important to know how various long substances stay in your system. This knowledge can help you make informed decisions about what substances to use and how to use them.

Delta-8’s half-life and elimination rate are not well known because it is a relatively new substance. However, from the existing data, it appears that Delta-8 will remain in your system for days after you stop using it. If you takeDelta-8 regularly, detectable levels could be present weeks or months later.