How To Add A Vibrator To Your Sex Life? Debunking The Myths!

The question is natural: Should you introduce vibrators in your married life? It is no longer taboo to use vibrators or sex toys to enhance your sexual pleasure with your partner. Continue reading this article to find the impact of vibrators on your sex life.

Shun The Stigma

There is a general misconception that only unsatisfied couples use vibrators or sex toys. In reality, sex toys are for enhancing your pleasure. Things mostly get complicated when one-half of them bring up the idea.

Most couples worry about the presence of a mechanical partner during intimacy. Dependency on sex toys is another concern. Men think that they will replace their role during intimacy for orgasm.

However, sex experts believe vibrators are not a partner replacement. They are tools to enhance pleasure.

Start The Communication

Be comfortable asking your partner about their sexual experience for several associated myths. Though it is a bit complicated to broach the subject with your partner, you can have a healthy discussion.

You can share your recent information about the benefits of vibrators. Different varieties available in the market and how easy are they to use.

Benefits of Vibrators

It is a fact that only 25% of women reach orgasm through vaginal intercourse alone. And vibrators help achieve orgasm in less time, even multiple orgasms. They increase your intimacy with your partner.

Additionally, vibrators relieve stress, improve sleep quality and keep menstrual problems at bay. Some studies confirm that vibrators may also control pain and aid bladder-related issues.

A vibrator can boost your bond with your partner. It brings more pleasure to your sex life and dimensions of sex. You need to debunk the myths and start discovering intimacy in different ways.