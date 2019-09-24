How to Gear up for the Amazon and Flipkart Pre-Diwali Sale

Shopping is something that all of us love. And for all the shopaholics out there, the wait is over. The best e-commerce website’s sale is back with the bang. Pre-Diwali Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale are around the corner and it will start from 29th September till 4th October 2019. For the shopaholics, a sale is like a cherry on the top. And why not, when one can grab all the exciting deals and discounts with wide variety of clothes, shoes, bags, fashion jewelry, lamps, lights, home decor items, furniture, curtains, bedsheets, mobile phones, TVs, home theatres, oven to sweets, snack, ready-to-cook, household supplies, and whatnot. Now your wish list will be converted to the bought list. When it comes to these two best e-commerce websites: Amazon and Flipkart, they have everything we need, it may be a needle or an airplane (not literally), you will find it on these websites. The two never disappoint you and always make an extra effort.

Well, the exciting news for Amazon prime members is that they will get a little advantage of being a member of the Amazon family. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will take up for them at noon on 28th Sept 2019 and they can grab everything they need. This is your time people, buckle up and be a member of Amazon Prime now to get the best before anyone else. Additionally, Amazon’s promise of offering rock-bottom prices allows you not only early access but also the best bargain! On the other hand, Flipkart will allow you to catch hold of the Big Billion Days Sale 2019. During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, you get the amazing deals with discount offers on the quick sale deals for every hour. You will be able to save more on every product you buy.

Flipkart Best Offers Pre- Diwali Sale 2019

Flipkart offers you some great deals. Groceries starting from Rs.1 with a minimum of 25% off on every basket with more than 5000 products are just awesome. These deals surely are never before and never after. With some best exchange value offers and new launches, you will get the lowest prices of the year. You can also get TV and appliances with complete appliance protection and no-cost EMI, while there will be more than 3 crore plus products on electronics and accessories on unbeatable prices. Flipkart is surely the fashion capital of India so there will be more than 1000 brands and 20 lakh plus styles. It’s definitely going to be the best you can get the sale.

Amazon Stealing Deals Pre- Diwali Sale 2019

While Amazon offers you mind-blowing 40% to 90% off on all the categories. It is also providing you with some jaw-dropping new launches. Here is what you can expect:

HP i3 256 GB SSD Thin and Light Laptop

Polaroid Instant Camera

Playfit 53Fitness Tracker

Infinite By Harman Bluetooth Speaker

Premium QLED Television

MI 50” 4K

Miniso

Fitkit

Solimo Vega Engineered Wood 2 Door Wardrobe

Koel By Lavie

No doubt, Amazon is smart with some self-designed products that are now bestsellers, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Kindles.