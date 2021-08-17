How to Manage Your Money when You’re a Single Mom

Being a single mom can be difficult and trying from time to time. Aside from making sure your child is getting the best you’ll also have to worry about finances, having a roof over your head and paying the bills, among others.

Budgeting can be overwhelming especially when you’re on your own. However, you can manage your money using these 5 simple tips:

Prioritize Your Expenses for Yourself and Your Children

The basics of budgeting follow a rule- who will be spending and when? In this case you should always include your children in the list. Things such as school, clothes and special trips should be considered each month. Also, you may want to have health insurance for them and babysitting services if need be.

Remember, you’re a family now which means you should think of expenses as a group and not just an individual. Make the list flexible just in case you forgot something really important.

Build Up an Emergency Fund

A typical household emergency fund is money that can give you anywhere between 3 to 6 months’ worth of basic living costs, such as food, shelter and utility bills, among others.

If you don’t have one yet, now is the best time to do so. Allocate a portion of your monthly income and put it in the bank or under the label ‘emergency funds’. Doing this guarantees you’ll have something in case of hardship and peace of mind at the same time.

You will need to add each child’s basic expense in the emergency fund as well. It actually doesn’t have to be done all at once- build it up slowly and refrain from dipping in non-emergency situations. In case something happens and you don’t have enough money to cover the expenses, you can always get an emergency loan from a reputable lending company.

Put Money Aside to Support Long-Term Goals for Yourself and Your Children

It’s always a good idea to set something aside so you won’t get stuck living paycheck to paycheck. Your job might be temporary, and you or your children may have a goal that you’d like to achieve someday. Add a line item in the lines of ‘future goals’ and save it for when time comes that you need to pay for your child’s college, for example. Other long term goals include saving for a house mortgage down payment, starting a business, traveling and retirement.

The key here is ‘slowly but surely’. Again, you don’t need to put all your monthly pay into it- just a small percentage can get things going. Consistently save up every month and don’t tap into it unless absolutely necessary.

Get Out of Debt

It’s possible that money could be a bit tight in your present situation, and you may be barely holding things together as it is. However, one of your ever-present goals is to be debt-free, and the good news is that it’s certainly doable no matter your income or lifestyle.

The trick to start paying off debt is to cut down on expenses and eliminate the things you don’t really need. If need be, adopt a frugal life and sacrifice a few luxuries, such as making coffee at home or limiting eating out to twice a month. Live below your means and set a specific amount you can use to pay off your balances regularly. It may seem like a long time but the feeling that you’re financially free is second to none.

Find a Better Paying Job

Lastly, you shouldn’t be content with the way things are, income-wise. The truth is that there are now more ways to make money, and you can boost your income significantly. For starters, you can ask for a raise or try to see if you can get a better deal from a competitor. If you’re confident about your skills and credentials you can even aim for a higher position.

You can also do some side hustles on the internet. You can teach online, do some virtual assisting or set up a website and blog and talk about your passion. It’s not unusual for single moms to hold several jobs but you should also manage your time wisely so you can spend it with your child and have some essential me-time.