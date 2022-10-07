How To Overcome Mental Health Concerns In The Post-Covid-19 World?

Mental health remains a hot issue in the post-Covid-19 world. It is one of those things that has massive potential to go viral but rarely does. The mental health issue becomes more intensive due to the paradoxical attitude of persons who one hand claim to provide unconditional support to the person in need but when he requires their help they vanish.

Understanding Mental Health in the Post-Covid-19 World

The first thing we need to do is to understand what mental health is. Mental health will be defined differently in different contexts and is varied from person to person, and according to the geographical situation. Mental health is not just about being sad when things go unfavourable. It’s about all of those things that affect us and drive us as humans.

A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that people who experienced psychological distress during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic were more likely to develop severe COVID-19. The study of over 4,000 people found that those who reported symptoms of anxiety, depression, or insomnia were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Therefore, there is no “one size fits all” solution, and as such we can’t judge those who are struggling with their mental health by labelling them with terms.

Be Careful When Using Labels

Depression and anxiety are two of the most common labels that are used. But they are also two of the most misunderstood terms. Depression is often used to describe being a little bit sad, and anxiety is used to describe feeling a little bit stressed. Labels like this can be very unhelpful, and they can cause more harm than good. It can lead to the person feeling as if their experience doesn’t matter.

Stop Shaming Those Who Struggle with Their Mental Health

When we shame someone with mental health issues and only are making them feel bad about themselves. We are doing nothing but reinforcing the stigma that is associated with mental health. Mental health is a natural aspect of being human, and as such, it is something that should be celebrated, not shunned.

We Need to Offer More Support for those in Need

Mental Health Awareness Week is an example of a campaign that is designed to raise awareness around mental health and available support. However, these campaigns and events don’t address how the world has changed in the post-Covid-19 world. We are now living in a post-Covid-19 world where we are all very aware of the importance of mental health and helping fight mental health concerns.

It’s important to TALK about Mental Health Concerns

The most important thing we can do in the post-Covid-19 world is to talk about mental health.