Heart diseases are one of the main reasons for a killer, especially among women. Approximately 1 woman in every passing minute succumbs to cardiovascular health. Of course, the symptoms of heart diseases show up, and it is up to us to make sure we listen and see to the signs and take necessary precautions beforehand to avoid the relentless.

So, today we would tell our readers to understand the underlying reasons for heart issues and how to reduce the risk of falling prey to cardiovascular problems. These are the few easy steps or lifestyle changes that you ought to make. The heart issues could start from many things ranging from mental health such as stress, overthinking, working your mind excessively, preterm delivery, blood pressure, inflammatory diseases, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, menopause, and CVD.

First and foremost for good heart health is say no to stress, prioritize yourself and your health first, love yourself; when you love yourself and take care of yourself, you will be able to pass on that love and affection to people around you, so next time instead of stressing yourself, stretch yourself!

Try to limit the consumption of alcohol and smoking, also try not to be a passive smoker as well, as smoking affects both the active and the passive smoker. Next time say No to smoke breaks.

Weight also plays a crucial role in maintaining good heart health; try to keep the BMI of your body. Start slowly and start with basic things such as walks, skipping, dancing, swimming, yoga. Find something that you enjoy and can carry out for the rest of your life. Keep your body moving. Exercise helps in managing your diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol – the reasons for heart attack. Pay attention to your diet, you are what you eat. Try to include more vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, lean fats in your diet. Cut down excess sugar, savory, oily food instead opt for home-cooked and light food.

Lastly, as we all know, Prevention is better than cure; let us abide by it and focus more on preventive measures and not take the bait offered by the not-so-hearty things.