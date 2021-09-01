Hrithik Roshan And Katrina Kaif’s Zomato Ad Was Criticized, Zomato Has Now Issued A Statement

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan’s most recent advertisement for Zomato has arrived in a hot soup. The advertisement is being hammered by a specific segment for glorifying the helpless conditions of gig laborers.

Many have gotten down on how outrageous are the functioning conditions for such gig laborers. The advertisement separated online media into a front line. While one section cherished the advertisement, it got a massive reaction from another segment.

What does the advertisement show?

In the primary advertisement, Hrithik Roshan gets a food delivery through Zomato. Hrithik requests him to wait for a selfie yet the delivery leader gets another delivery request meanwhile. This prompts him to let the chance of getting a selfie with Hrithik pass as he heads to proceed with his work.

The following advertisement highlights Katrina Kaif opening the door for the delivery chief. She requests him to wait for a piece of the cake he delivered. However, he again gets one more notice for delivery and needs to swear off the cake piece.

The ads were run with the slogan of “Har client hai star” (Every client is a star). Both the ads have been intensely slammed for being musically challenged and glorifying the poor working condition of delivery executives. Netizens additionally got down on the brand for paying bombs to VIPs for advertisement and a small add-up to the chiefs.

Zomato statement –

Zomato has shared its statement on Twitter, in which it has been told on behalf of the company that the concept of these advertisements was prepared even before the discussion on social media about the salary of the company workers etc. Shot 2 months ago.

The statement issued by the company further read, ‘We shot these advertisements keeping these things in mind – the delivery partners should be recognized as the hero of the advertisement, the same way Katrina and Hrithik treated the delivery partners with respect. They should be treated by all people.’

One of the objectives of these advertisements was that for Zomato every customer is a star, no less than Katrina or Hrithik, the statement said. Zomato says that the ads were made for a good purpose but were misinterpreted by some.