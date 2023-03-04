Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad To Get Married In 2023? Here’s What Rakesh Roshan Has to Say About The Rumours

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s marriage rumours have been doing the rounds. Earlier, there was speculation about the couple moving in together and now, it is being said that they may quickly take the next step of their dating. Now, Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has spoken up and given the statement immediately.

In an interview with SpotboyE, the Koi Mil Gaya director stated that he has not discovered out or heard anything is associated with his son’s rumoured wedding ceremony. “I have not heard anything about this so far,’ he stated. Any other source near the Bollywood star additionally shot down the rumours of his marriage with Saba. The source in addition shared that their relationship also includes Hrithik’s children.

‘Baba, why would not the media give them(Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship develop’ Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo (they haven’t even been pals properly and those are speaking about their marriage.). They’re knowing each other. Let them be. Hrithik isn’t always a teen in love. There are obligations. There are youngsters involved. It’s miles very irresponsible to push them into a corner.’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad sparked relationship rumours remaining year in February. After slipping into every different’s social media feedback phase, they made their romance crimson-carpet official in may also last year on Karan Johar’s birthday. Saba and Hrithik have made several public appearances together considering then. Saba has even met the actor’s family and maintains sharing pictures with them.

Hrithik was formerly married to Sussanne Khan however were given divorced in 2014. They are co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.