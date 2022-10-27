Hrithik Roshan Celebrated Diwali With His Family & Girlfriend Saba Azad!- Checkout!

This time Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated Diwali with his girl friend Saba Azad and his children. This was Hrithik’s first Diwali celebration with his girlfriend. Saba Azad shared this Diwali night photo on her Instagram and wrote “Happy Diwali” as Caption.

Apart from Hrithik and Saba Azad, both of the Hrithik’s sons “Hridhaan and Hrihaan” and Hrithik’s niece “Surnika Soni” was also present in this Diwali celebration.

By the way, it was revealed long ago that Hrithik’s entire family is happy with the relationship between Hrithik and Saba Azad. Earlier, on Karva Chauth too, Saba Azad had shared some beautiful pics with Hrithik. Both of them also appeared together at Richa Chadha and Ali Afzal’s reception party and the chemistry of both was looking very nice. Both are dating each other for a long time. Both were first spotted together in February.

News of the breakup of both was also out but both of them attended Karan Johar’s birthday party together and put an end to these rumors. Both have also made an official announcement of their relationship.

Saba Azad is a producer and actress and also a theatre artist. Saba Azad is the niece of famous theater artist Safdar Hashmi and has also been associated with his theatrical artist group “Jannayak Manch”. Saba Azad has been seen in movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Shaandaar and Caravan and will be seen in Songs of Paradise movie in the coming days. At the same time, Hrithik’s upcoming movie “Fighter” with Deepika Padukone, in this film, both the Bollywood superstars will share the screen first time.