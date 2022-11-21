Hrithik Roshan Dispels Reports Of Moving In With GF Saba Azad, ‘Best If We Keep Misinformation Away’

The new lovebirds of B-twon, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad leaves no stone unturned to make fans gush over their cute love life. In the recent times, they made their admirers jump in excitement after reports of them moving together engulfed the the media mills. But seems like there is no truth to these speculations. In the latest tweet, Hrithik has called all these pieces of news ‘mere rumors’. He has rubbished reports of opting for a live-in with his partner Saba.

Taking to Twitter, Roshan quoted a news article that had stated the news of him and Saba Azad moving in together. In the tweet section, he wrote, “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

For the unversed, it was hugely speculated from the past few days that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad will soon live together in an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai, upper floors of which are getting renovated for them. The reports also added that Hrithik spent around Rs. 100 crore on the apartments which are spread over two floors.

On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan has been dating Saba since last year. He was earlier married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They are currently co-parenting their two kids- Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Professionally, Hrithik appeared last in Hindi adaptation of Tamil action thriller, Vikram Vedha. He has Fighter and Krrish 4 in the pipeline.