‘Hrithik Roshan Ke Baad…’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Report Of Kissing Vir Das Too Hard In ‘Revolver Rani’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is famous for her blunt takes on various reports surrounding her in the media. After blasting the publications for falsely claiming her movie announcement with Vijay Sethupathi, the actress recently reacted to one more floating report about herself. She has responded to an article claiming that in 2014 film ‘Revolver Rani, Kangana kissed co-actor Vir Das so hard that it apparently made his lips bleed.

Kangana took a hilarious jibe at the report in her Instagram Stories by dragging alleged ex-Hrithik Roshan in it. Sharing a screenshot of the article, the actress wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li? Yeh kab hua? (laughing emoji, face with tongue and emoji with hand over mouth).”

Let us tell you that Kangana and Hrithik had a public feud in 2016. While Kangana claimed that they were romantically involved in the past, Hrithik always denied it.

As far as ‘Revolver Rani’ is concerned, the film was a crime comedy drama which also starred Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat. It was was written and directed by Sai Kabir.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting lineup of projects. She will appear next as an Air Force Pilot in Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’. The film is going to release in cinemas on October 20, 2023. After this, the actress will step into the shoes of late prime minister Indira Gandhi with period film ‘Emergency’. The film will be her first solo-directorial.

Besides this, Kangana has ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and ‘The Reincarnation: Sita’ in her kitty of films.