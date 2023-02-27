Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad is currently one of the most talked about couples of the industry. Together they shell out major couple goals with their PDA. The latest video of Hrithik and Saba proves that they are head over heels in love with each other. The video is from the airport where they are seen sharing a liplock.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Kiss

On Monday, Hrithik and Saba were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Before getting down from the car, the couple bid each other goodbye with a passionate kiss inside the car. During their PDA, the paparazzi captured them. Saba was at the airport to see off her boyfriend, Hrithik.

Hrithik And Saba’s Relationship

Hrithik and Saba’s dating rumours started when they were spotted on a dinner date more than a year ago. Reportedly, they began dating early last year. They put the rumours to rest when the couple walked hand-in-hand at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in May, last year. Both twinned in black for the bash and looked stunning together.

Hrithik and Saba never miss a chance to show their love and cheer for each other. They have always motivated and given shout-outs to each other when both achieve something big in their respective fields.

Saba’s Bond With The Roshans and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Saba has gelled quite well with the Roshans. She is very close to them and has been part of their get-togethers and other events in the family. Saba also shares a great bond with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Saba and Hrithik have also gone for a vacation with the latter’s cousin Pashmina Roshan in Europe.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The movie has been directed by Pathaan director Sidharth Anand.