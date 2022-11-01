Hrithik Roshan Wishes Saba Azad On Birthday, Pens A Heartfelt Note; Checkout!

Actress Saba Azad celebrated her birthday on 1 November. Actor Hrithik Roshan wished the singer-actor on her birthday on Instagram. On her special day, he shared a sweet birthday note for his girlfriend. She was seen performing on stage. She held a microphone in one hand. She looked away from the camera.

Hrithik wrote, “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you… and oh that insanely amazing mind of you… melody in motion girl… that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday 1/11/2022.” He added a heart and rainbow emojis too.

Fans wished Saba on Instagram. One comment said, “That’s so sweet.” Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan wrote, “Awwwww. Happy birthday Sabzi (Saba).” She took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of Saba. It was from a trip to Europe earlier this year. She captioned it, “Happy birthday beautiful Saba. You are the cutest, most precious.”

Last month, they celebrated Diwali together with his family. It included sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. He was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan earlier. They separated in 2014. They continue to co-parent their sons. The new couple Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in January this year.

In October, they attended actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception. They are often spotted in Mumbai. The two comment on each other’s social media posts often. She recently praised Hrithik’s film Vikram Vedha. The film Vikram Vedha is going to be released on September 30.