Hrithik Roshan’s Sister, Sunaina Roshan Leaves His Muslim Boyfriend, Ruhail Amin; Reunites With Family

The past month saw some serious allegations imposed on Hrithik Roshan and his family by his very. Own sister Sunaina Roshan. She alleged that she was in love with a Muslim guy but her family was totally against it. She even alleged her family was not allowing her to move out of the house and even called the man she loves a terrorist. She had also claimed that Rakesh Roshan had slapped her. And on top of it, Sunaina went to Roshan’s rival, Kangana Ranaut for help and support in the matter.

But the good news is that everything is sorted now. Sunaina has now united with her family. She decided to break up and left Ruhail Amin. She is been trying to move on from her past relationship and is in good hands now. Sunaina was also a part of Rakesh Roshan’s 70th birthday celebration on Sep 6. To make it sound clear, her ex-boyfriends, Ruhail was contacted and he texted saying, “It’s ‘fact-free’ and half-truth.”

Earlier, Hritik opened up on the same issue. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Hrithik said, “This is an internal, private and sensitive matter for me and my family. In didi’s current state, it would not be correct of me to speak about her. It is an unfortunate situation that probably many families are going through and are as helpless as we are, owing to stigmas and an incredibly weak medical infrastructure in this country for such cases.”

He further said, “Also, religion is not even a thing in my family. It has never been discussed or been given importance whatsoever in my entire life. And I would like to believe that it is obvious to the world by now.”

We hope Sunaina recovers soon.