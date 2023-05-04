Amitabh Bachchan’s, Hema, Rekha Meme Takes Over The Internet; Fans Share Amusing Reactions!

Meme made on Big B is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Bachchan, the megastar of the century, often dominates social media due to his tweets. As active as Big B is in films, he remains active on social media as well. These days once again the ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood has become a topic of discussion on social media, but this time the topic of discussion is not his tweet but a meme. Yes, you read right. These days a meme made on Big B is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sushma Swaraj are also included in this meme. With the names of Rekha, Jaya, Hema and Sushma coming together, you must have understood in which direction this meme is pointing.

Yes, this meme is based on the TV ad of washing powder Nirma. In this meme, Big B has been compared to washing powder Nirma. Seeing this meme going viral on social media, you too will not be able to stop laughing. This meme has been shared on Instagram by Desi Nari Official. Millions of views and comments have come on this meme within minutes of being posted.





Commenting on this post, a social media user wrote, “Hema, Rekha, Jaya aur Sushma sabki pasand Bachchanwa.. Bachchanwa”. While another user writes, “Amitabh Bachchan himself is Nirma, but Ed woh watch detergent powder ka karte hain.”

Will be seen in ‘Adipurush’

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film ‘Unchai’. In this film, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher were also seen in important roles along with Amitabh Bachchan. Now Big B will be seen in the soon to be released film ‘Adipurush’