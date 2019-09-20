Hubby Aayush Confirms Arpita Khan’s Pregnancy: Shares The Cutest Video

A few weeks back, we brought to you the exclusive news of Salman Khan becoming a mamu again but those were just speculations. But now, it is confirmed. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan is expecting her second baby and the news is confirmed by the daddy Aayush Sharma himself.

Yes, that’s true! At IIFA 2019’s green carpet appearance with Arpita, Aayush confirmed the news of their pregnancy. He told reporters at the green carpet, “The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just’ can’t wait for the baby to come.”

It was on March 30, 2016, when Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma had embraced parenthood for the first time when they had welcomed their baby boy, Ahil Sharma. Ahil is the apple of the Khan-Sharma family’s eye and time and again we have seen instances of his star maamu lot, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan turning into a tiny tot for him! Announcing the arrival of their first child, Aayush had written, “Our Prince has arrived.” Arpita too, had posted an endearing post about the same and had penned, “Thank you for welcoming our Lil Prince with open arms & hearts filled with so much love & showering him with all your blessings & good wishes. love from @aaysharma & @arpitakhansharma.”