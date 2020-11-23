Kriti Sanon is an exceptionally gorgeous actress that many youngsters look up to. Recently the Raabta’s actress has shared away a breath-taking Instagram post of hers, with a beautiful caption that talks about healing.

The glory of her looks is defined by the beautiful white, ground touching gown, with her windblown hairstyle look. Kriti is carrying a light makeover with her nails highlighting the dark shades of black paint. The caption of a magical poem added glory to her post, which delineates healing.

Her post read as, ”Hug me like the wind does

Healing my heart,

Calming my soul, While it wraps every inch of me.

Caressing my hair,

It gives me goosebumps,

As it whispers something That takes my breath away. —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti (sic).

A few days back, Kriti has also shared a post while wishing the anniversary to her parents by sharing a beautiful throwback picture, where she wrote, “Happiest Anniversary Mumma Papa You’re my definition of “Happily Ever After”! Miss you guys.. @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul.”

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Kriti had shared several interesting posts. She also channels her inner poet on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, the beautiful actress will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role. The actress was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat along with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.