Hurt By Death Of Cyrus Mistry, Dia Appealed To People To Wear Seat Belts, Said- ‘Save Life’

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday. The police claimed that the famous industrialist was sitting in the back seat of the car and he was not wearing a seat belt. Cyrus Mistry’s departure from this world is a great loss. With his death, there has been renewed concern about road accidents. In this matter, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has also come forward to make people aware. Through a social media post, she has appealed to people to wear seat belts during car travel.

Actress Dia Mirza is not only known for her acting, but she is always ahead in the field of social service. She is often seen raising her voice openly on issues related to social and public interest. After Cyrus Mistry lost her life in a road accident, Dia Mirza has been seen requesting people to wear seat belts while sitting in the car.

The actress has made a tweet from her official Twitter account. She wrote, ‘I request you to wear your seat belt. Teach your children to wear seat belts too. This protects life”. Fans are supporting Dia Mirza on this post. One person wrote, ‘This is how celebs should raise their voice for the things that matter. Very nice Dia’. Another user wrote, ‘Road safety education should be given in the course.’ Another user said, ‘Especially when you are sitting in the passenger seat and the car is on the highway, then you should wear a seat belt especially.’