Jeet M Tiwari and Vashu Bhagnani’s film Bellbottom is garnering praises with the release. The film is getting praise from critics as well as the cast of the film is also being appreciated a lot. Akshay, who appeared on the screen as a bellbottom, has all been convinced of his stellar performance. The most important thing is that the other actors of the film and their work are also being praised a lot. Not only Akshay but Lara Dutta has also received a lot of appreciation in this film.

In the film, she played the character of Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India. In the character of Indira Gandhi, Lara seems to be overshadowing everyone not only in the form of looks but also in the form of acting. Now her husband and player Mahesh Bhupathi have shared special pictures with this stunning look.





In the pictures shared by Mahesh Bhupathi with Lara Dutta, she is seen in Indira Gandhi’s getup. Akshay had said, ‘After two shows of the film ‘Bellbottom’, my sister asked me that Lara Dutta was not seen in the film. This question is the real reward for Lara Dutta’s hard work. When I talked to Lara Dutta about this character, I told her that she can do it.

Lara has appeared in a strong character after many years. Along with Lara, Huma Qureshi’s character in the film is also being praised a lot. Vaani Kapoor has played only a small role in the film but she has been seen romancing Akshay as his wife. Everyone’s performance in the film has been highly praised.





Akshay Kumar decided to release the movie in theaters and not on the OTT platform. Seems his decision was right as the movie is doing good.