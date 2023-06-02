‘Hypocrisy Exposed’: Ryan Gosling Responds To Criticism He’s ‘Too Old’ To Play Ken In Barbie!

After the trailer for the upcoming film Barbie was released, Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling faced widespread criticism for his portrayal of Ken. Here’s how the actor handled trolls. Barbie is one of the year’s most anticipated films. However, fans have been skeptical of Ryan Gosling as Ken since the cast was announced.

Fans had only one complaint when the trailers were released: Gosling is too old to play Ken. And now, the man himself has reacted to all of the vitriol.

Several fans were disappointed that the 42-year-old actor was ‘too old’ to play Ken. Ryan described the reaction as “hypocritical” in a new interview, claiming that no one was interested in Ken.

During a recent interview, Gosling responded to critics’ ageist remarks and offered a solution for those who didn’t connect with his character.

Ryan was questioned regarding his reaction to him being too old to play Ken in Barbie in a new interview with GQ Magazine. “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” the actor said.

It’s amusing, this clutching-your-pearls idea of, say, #notmyken. Did you ever consider Ken before this? It was fine with everyone for him to have a job that was nothing.”

“But then it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken the entire time.'” You didn’t, you didn’t. You’ve never done it. You were unconcerned.

Barbie never cheated on Ken. That’s exactly the point. If you ever cared about Ken, you’d realise that nobody cared about Ken. As a result, your hypocrisy has been exposed. It’s for this reason that we need to tell his story,” he said.

In a recent interview, Actress Margot Robbie said Ken is “the greatest Ryan Gosling ever portrayed on screen.” She plays Barbie in the upcoming film.

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming American comedy fantasy film Barbie. The film will be released in theatres on July 21st, 2023. Barbie discovers the advantages and perils of living in a human world in the movie.

Speaking of the Barbie trailer shows how Ryan Gosling’s Ken follows Barbie on Earth, where he also gets arrested with her.

Other Barbies in the film include Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, and Hari Nef. The human characters, on the other hand, will be played by America Ferrera and Will Ferrell.

Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Sharon Rooney, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu also appear.