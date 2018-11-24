“I Am Ready To Marry Her” Arjun Kapoor Confirms His Relationship With Malaika

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

This week’s Koffee With Karan will see the step-brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The two are apparently brother and sister but from different mother. While Arjun is the son of Mona Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi, on the other hand, is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Let’s not stretch this topic further and talk about the real thing that we intend to.

Everyone is talking about the relationship between Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. No one is unaware of the fact that this couple is dating now. While they have been spotted together on numerous occasions, none of the two has accepted their relationship officially. But it seems Arjun Kapoor just confirmed it on Koffee With Karan.

Apparently, when Arjun was asked about his relationship status on Koffee With Karan, he said, “No, I’m not single” on the show and this left Janvhi in shock. KJo then asked the Namaste England actor if he intends to introduce his new partner to his family, then Arjun said, “Clearly, it has just happened.” Later, Karan also asked if he is open to marriage, and Arjun replied, “Yes, now I am. Earlier, I wasn’t.”

Earlier, when Malaika was asked about this, she replied, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life – it’s beautiful and precious.”

Another source close to the couple said, “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other, but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year.”

“Malaika is no longer keen to hide her proximity to Arjun. When she was with Arbaaz, the Khan family, especially Salman, made their disapproval very clear. But now that she has broken away from Arbaaz, she sees no reason to be coy about her closeness to Arjun. Besides, Arbaaz is also seeing someone else now.”