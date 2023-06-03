‘I Am Very Stingy’ Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Refused To Take International Roaming Pack Of Rs 400

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan might not have given many hit films, but she is still popular among Gen Z. The actress is quite famous for her down-to-earth nature and her attachment to Indian roots. Recently, Sara who is promoting her upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ with Vicky Kaushal reached Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023. While interacting with media on the red carpet of the awards show, Sara shared an interesting anecdote from her life and admitted to being ‘stingy’.

The latest video of Sara has surfaced, in which she revealed that she is not ashamed of being stingy. The actress shared that once her producer asked her to activate the roaming pack for conversation. But she did not do so as she was in Abu Dhabi only for a day. Sara said that she saves every penny she earns.

Sara told that she had to talk to Vicky and Dinesh Vijan (producer). So the producer sent her a voice note saying that the roaming pack comes for Rs 400, and she can have it. Sara didn’t do that. She told him that she is too busy getting hotspots from my hairdresser and don’t have roaming pack. Sara said though she shouldn’t have behaved like that.

After this Sara asked someone standing there if you have roaming. He said ‘Yes of course’. Then Sara asked him the price and was shocked. Sara said that the roaming pack was for a month and she was only there for a day. So why would she take it.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan appeared last in ‘Gaslight’. She is coming up next with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Ae Mere Watan’ and ‘Metro In Dino’.