Kangana Ranaut is in the news again, as she made fierce claims on being called a ‘naachne gaane waali’ by an MP. She also claims how she was a rebel Rajput woman when she was 15, and was being slapped by her father, against which she strongly resisted.

Kangana tweeted, “This chillar industry thinks success got to my head and they can fix me, I was always Baaghi its only after success my voice got stronger and today I am one of the most prominent voices in the nation. History is a witness whoever tired to fix me I fixed them instead.”

She also tweeteed, “My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back””.

She further tweeted, “My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15.”

“That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged.” She further continued in a separate tweet.

Replying to the MP’s derogatory remarks, Kangana fired back as she tweeted, “Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones.”