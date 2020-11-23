After the arrest made by NCB of the Television industry’s laughter queen Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, her colleagues, Karan Patel and Iqbal Khan made out a blank reaction to the awareness of the couple’s drugs consumption.

NCB found around 86.5 grams of Ganga in the couple’s house, located in suburban Andheri. ANI reported yesterday that a court in Mumbai sent Bharti and Harsh to 14-day judicial custody till December.

Bharti’s colleagues from the TV industry such as Karan Patel and Iqbal Khan, have reacted to the recent development in the drug probe, to Hindustan Times. Karan stated that he has done only one reality show of Khatron ke Khiladi(Season 9), with Bharti Singh and he is not much aware of her personal life. He said, “I don’t know anything else about her beyond that. It is strictly their personal business. I am not aware of what she does in her life. I do not want to comment on that much. I don’t believe that it is a case of targeting the TV industry next. Let the case take its own course is all that I would like to say.”

Iqbal, on the other hand, said that he has only done a finale of a show with Bharti, a year back and he found the comedy girl quite talented. However, Mr. Khan denied to add any personal remarks over this issue as he doesn’t know much about this case and he also does not wish to poke his nose into someone else’s matter. Iqbal considers the celebrities as an easy target and thought that after Bollywood, the TV industry is the next bullseye to be targeted.

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava spoke to SpotbyE about Bharti Singh’s arrest in a drug probe. He said that young girls look up to Bharti as their role model and questioned what kind of an example she is setting for them.