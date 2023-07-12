“I Don’t Feel Bad At All” – Hema Malini On Living In A Separate House From Dharmendra – Deets Inside!

In a recent interview, Hema Malini said that she is not upset about not having a regular married life with Dharmendra.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are perhaps Bollywood’s most persevering couple. They secured the bunch in 1980, when Dharmendra was hitched with four youngsters, and continued to carry on with an eccentric life. Hema said that she accepts life as it comes, and can’t say anything negative about anything.

They have fainted numerous with their relationship and bond. Many individuals revere their romantic tales and respect them. Dharm Paaji sealed the deal with Bollywood’s Beauty Queen when he was hitched to Prakash Kaur and had four kids including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The entertainer was hitched even before he entered the entertainment world, keeping in mind that dealing with a film, he experienced passionate feelings for Hema Malini. The Sholay star wedded her co-star yet avoided his most memorable family.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, it was brought up to her that she has turned into a women’s activist symbol of sorts, in view of her choice to reside in a different house from Dharmendra and bring up their two little girls. Hema stressed that Dharmendra ‘has forever been there’ for them, in spite of their uncommon living life.

She said, “Nobody wants to be like that; it happens. Automatically, what happens, you have to accept. Otherwise nobody will feel like they want to live their life like this. Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way. I am not feeling bad about it, or sulking about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well.”

Hema and Dharmendra got married in 1980. At that point, Dharmendra was at that point wedded to Prakash Kaur, with whom he has four kids — children Sunny and Bobby, and little girls Ajeeta and Vijeta. With Hema, he has two girls, Esha and Ahana. Hema, Esha and Ahana didn’t go to the new wedding services of Dharmendra’s grandson, Karan Deol, which incited the veteran entertainer to share a close-to-home note via virtual entertainment for them.