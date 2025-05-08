‘I Don’t Know If Your Voice Is Good Or Not’, Kareena Kapoor Taunts Alia Bhatt For Her Voice

Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are considered to be one of the popular sister-in-law pairs of Bollywood. Both are included in the list of top actresses and are also very talented. Kareena is 44 years old, and Alia is 32 years old, but in terms of talent, Alia is two steps ahead of her sister-in-law Kareena. Actually, Alia is an amazing singer and very few people know about this. But do you know that Kareena had taunted Alia’s voice and made fun of it?

Actually, this happened when Alia Bhatt came to Kareena’s show ‘What Women Want’ a few months ago. You will be amazed to know that Alia has also sung songs in some films, which have been hits, and Kareena also knows this, still, Bebo chose to taunt Alia for her voice. During the interaction, when Alia said that she was fond of singing from a very young age, Kareena Kapoor Khan was surprised and said, ‘I don’t know if your voice is that good or not.’

To this, Alia replied that she can sing even in the bathroom.’ When the video of this went viral on social media, users were also surprised to see Kareena’s reaction. When Alia and Kareena once came on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, Bebo gave cold looks to the actress, and the answers were also surprising. Alia said that she clicks very cute pictures of the family on Christmas. Then she asked Kareena about the same.

To this, Kareena gave a cold look to Alia and said, ‘I was not there last Christmas.’ Hearing this, Alia again said, ‘I was there on the Christmas before that.’ Karan sensed Kareena’s looks and asked her about this. Hearing this, Alia laughed and said, ‘Kareena gave me a sister-in-law vibe.’ Let us tell you that Alia has sung many songs so far, including ‘Main Tanu Samjhawan’, ‘Shukriya’, and ‘Ik Kudi’. She will now be seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Alpha’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’. At the same time, Kareena was last seen in the film ‘Singham Again’ in the year 2024.