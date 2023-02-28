‘I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality TV fame’, Sona Mahapatra tweets in vengeance

Twitter is a platform for expressing your own views and thoughts but nowadays it is being used as a tool to pour in your vengeance and anger that might hurt others sentiments. Sona Mahapatra a very talented singer has also been seen doing the same thing.

Shehnaz Gill’s act of kindness contemplated wrong

In a latest performance of Shehnaz Gill she has been seen stopping her performance when she heard the commencement of Azan, a prayer in Islamic religion that usually being done in evening times. The video has gone viral and Shehnaz has received a lot of appraisals and love from the fans, supporting her secular thoughts.

‘Sajid Khan is a pervert’, Sona Mahapatra

Commenting on the same video Sona Mahapatra charges on Shehnaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16 whom she states ‘pervert and guilty of casting couch’ in her tweet, Sona Mahapatra tweets, “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo,”

Supporters and fans of Shehnaz Gill didn’t quite sit back and came in her support accusing Sona Mahapatra for only blaming Shehnaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan in BB16 while other celebrities were doing the same as Farah Khan and so on. In the reply Sona Mahapatra tweeted back to the trollers and mentioned Shehnaz Gill is only doing it for money, fame and to work in Bollywood. She wrote,’ Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline (Fernandez), I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality TV fame’

Shehnaz Gill’s fans and supporters give befitting replies to Sona Mahapatra

Some of the fans of Shehnaz Gill also replied to this another tweet of Sona Mahapatra by stating that she is being biased and is scared of accusing higher authorities and famous celebrities for supporting Sajid Khan and contemplates Shehnaz Gill as a soft target. They wrote, ‘Why don’t u challenge ColorsTV, Endemol, other Khans & other BB16 contestants who r supporting him. Do you have that guts in you? I challenge you to tag them all.” Another person wrote, “It was channel nd endemol has to be blamed for inviting him to the show. Not shehaaz who just wishes him all the. Best.”