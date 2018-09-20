Poonam Pandey is known for her controversial statement and actions. The model turned actress came into limelight when she promised the Indian cricket team to pose naked for them in the locker room if they won the World Cup 2012. Well, even though India won the match, she couldn’t fulfill her promise. But she did manage to stay in the limelight ever since.

And she’s doing it once again. The model turned actress has taken the India-Pakistan match for the Asia Cup 2018 as the opportunity to show off her body for her Tweethearts, name she has given to her followers. Poonam Pandey has stripped bottom down for her followers and they are totally enjoying the moment. Yes, she has posted a butt naked picture on her Twitter handle with the excuse to encourage the Indian cricket team.

She tweeted this butt naked picture with a caption, “Match Day #AsiaCup2018 Ind vs Pak, Wow!! Abh Ayega Assli Mazaaa… m Ready Are you all? #INDvsPAK #India #Pakistan #AsiaCup18 [sic].”

She doesn’t seem to be interested in the game so much as she is busy trying to gain publicity out of every single occasion she can. The India-Pakistan match was a great one indeed but we’re sure she couldn’t have kept up with the scores seeing how busy she was trying to gain publicity by posting such pictures.

She has been doing that forever. And its not just cricket, she has done the same with football as well. She made a guy touch and play with her breasts while launching a so-called ‘Naughty FIFA 2018’ available on her The Poonam Pandey App. Chhori badi Drama Queen hai!

You can find all this and much more on The Poonam Pandey App. Chhori badi Drama Queen hai!