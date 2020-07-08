Kangana Ranaut has been one of the most vocal actresses in Bollywood. She spoke up on Koffee with Karan calling Karan Johar the flagbearer of nepotism. Most people remember that episode with just this incident and forget that Saif Ali Khan was also there with Kangana Ranaut at the show. And now, he has opened up on how he felt sitting there.

In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Saif Ali Khan said that he has no idea what Kangana was saying at the show. “I have no idea what Kangana was saying on Koffee with Karan because I don’t think like that. I mean if you come on to a show and if you’ve got an agenda prepared to kind of you know take the host down..my mind doesn’t work like that. I don’t understand. So I was a little surprised obviously. But these issues have absolutely nothing to do with me and I tend to find myself in the middle of them. Maybe I should think sometimes before commenting,” Saif said.

Talking on Karan Johar getting backlash, he said, “As far as Karan is concerned, he has made himself a large symbol and because he has put on so many different hats..it seems like he’s attracting a lot of flak for it. Am sure it’s not all deserved. The truth is always complicated. There’s much more to it but unfortunately, people aren’t interested in that. They are just interested in symbols. He just happens to be a symbol for something at the moment that is not very popular. I hope the tide is over and better things that he is known for like a filmmaker and producer shines through.”

