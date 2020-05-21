hello i m a married woman with a three year old daughter.. i live with my husband .. one of my sister in laws is divorcee .. she stays woth my father in law at a different place… she had been very rude with me since my wedding .. but somehow i made peace with myself .. v dont talk to each other much .. and i am totally fine with it.. but she tries to bond with my daughter with so much desperation .. i just dont like the fact that when she doesnt talk to me she tries to behave as if its her daughter and not mine… i have a very happy married life .. but this behaviour of hers just puts me off.. was looking for advices and suggestions on how to deal with this.. thank you