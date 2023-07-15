'I Know Fans Expect But...'; Sonam Bajwa Refuses To Join Bollywood Films Despite Getting Many Offers!

Sonam Bajwa is a prominent Indian actress and model known for her impeccable work in Punjabi and Tamil cinema. You are not a fan if you haven’t heard Sonam Bajwa’s name at several social media channels. She has become the most sought-after actresses in the industry with her captivating looks and charming personality. Her success is attributed not only to her beauty but also to her dedication and hard work. Although Sonam has left a lasting impression on the hearts of millions of admirers, she is yet to explore new horizons in the Bollywood industry. In an interview, Sonam Bajwa went vocal about the same. She revealed the reason for not joining Bollywood despite receiving multiple offers from the industry.

Sonam Bajwa refuses to join Bollywood Industry right away

Actress-model Sonam Bajwa revealed that she has been receiving several offers from the Bollywood industry. She doesn’t want to join Bollywood as she can’t disappoint her Punjabi audience. Confessing on the same, Sonam Bajwa remarked:

“Offers have been coming my way but it will happen when it’s meant to happen. I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very nice because I’m also representing the Punjabi film industry. So, I know that my fans expect a lot out of me and I want to do justice to them when I come in as a Punjabi film actor.”

Sonam Bajwa on a look-out for the right film to mark her Bollywood debut

Interacting further in the conversation, Sonam Bajwa disclosed that her schedules never allow her to accept the offers. The actress believes in the decision to act remarkable roles in absolutely great films. Mentioning further, Sonam Bajwa stated:

“I’ve met people here but sometimes, the films they brought to me didn’t work out because of dates. At other times, I felt it wasn’t the right film to make my Bollywood debut with. I’m an actor who wants to do really good work and roles whether that’s coming from the Hindi, the Punjabi or the south film industry.”

For the unversed, Sonam Bajwa was ditched in Varun Dhawan’s film, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ In 2020. The song, ‘Sip Sip 2.0’ in which Sonam performed was deleted from the film. As a result, the actress felt disheartened about the same.