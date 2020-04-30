Back then, Rishi Kapoor wrote a book, Khullam Khula. Rishi Kapoor in quite a few interviews revealed that his relationship with his son Ranbir wasn’t as great as it should have been. Even in his book Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor did mention about his rough equation with his son. Ranbir Kapoor penned a foreword for Rishi Kapoor’s book and shared his side of their relationship.

His foreword could be read as, “I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him.”

Explaining his rough patch with his father, Ranbir Kapoor penned, “I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, ‘Dad, how are you doing?’ But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don’t want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me.”

The actor concluded his piece by acknowledging his work. He said, “I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I’m inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me,” read the foreword.