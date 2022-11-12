“I Love You!” Man Proposed Urfi Javed In Front Of Paparazzi, Know What Answer She Gave!!

Urfi Javed often remains the subject of discussion. Every day some or the other news keeps coming out about Urfi. And now there is a news about her proposal. Someone proposed her when she was seen at a restaurant for her dinner. We know wherever she appears, the paparazzi surround her and ask a variety of questions. Recently once again Urfi Javed came in front of the paparazzi. After seeing the stunning Urfi, a paparazzi could not control his emotions and spoke his heart in front of Urfi. Let us tell you that after seeing Urfi Javed, a paparazzi immediately said “I love you” to her. After hearing this, Urfi started blushing and said, ‘Bahut maarungi, apni wife ka number do’.

As soon as Urfi Javed asked the paparazzi for his wife’s number, he also quickly replied that he is a bachelor. Paparazzi said that ‘Urfi ji you are looking very beautiful. I got emotional seeing you. Love is blind.’ Urfi also started laughing at this. This video of her is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

These funny things of Urfi Javed and the Paparazzi are liked by all the fans. Urfi is seen joking with the paparazzi. Often Paparazzi and Urfi are seen doing similar funny things. Let us tell you that this time Urfi appeared in crop top and pants. She was looking very beautiful.

Let us tell you that earlier another video of Urfi Javed surfaced. In this video, Urfi was seen doing semi nude photoshoot. Seeing the video of Urfi, many people were seen raging at her. Urfi continues to be seen in her bold style. Many social media users get angry on her and advise her to wear full clothes. At the same time, the fans of Urfi praise her.